A Nobel Nod To AI Godfathers Who Made Machines Learn

(MENAFN- Asia Times) If your jaw dropped as you watched the latest AI-generated video, your balance was saved from criminals by a fraud detection system or your day was made a little easier because you were able to dictate a text message on the run, you have many scientists, mathematicians and engineers to thank.

But two names stand out for foundational contributions to the deep that makes those experiences possible: Princeton University physicist John Hopfield and University of Toronto computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton .

The two researchers were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics on October 8, 2024, for their pioneering work in the field of artificial neural networks. Though artificial neural networks are modeled on biological neural networks, both researchers' work drew on statistical physics, hence the prize in physics.

The Nobel Committee announces the 2024 Prize in Physics. Photo: Atila Altuntas / Anadolu via Getty Images via The Conversation

How a neuron computes

Artificial neural networks owe their origins to studies of biological neurons in living brains. In 1943, neurophysiologist Warren McCulloch and logician Walter Pitts proposed a simple model of how a neuron works . In the McCulloch-Pitts model, a neuron is connected to its neighboring neurons and can receive signals from them. It can then combine those signals to send signals to other neurons.

But there is a twist: It can weigh signals coming from different neighbors differently. Imagine that you are trying to decide whether to buy a new bestselling phone. You talk to your friends and ask them for their recommendations.

A simple strategy is to collect all friend recommendations and decide to go along with whatever the majority says. For example, you ask three friends, Alice, Bob and Charlie, and they say yay, yay and nay, respectively. This leads you to a decision to buy the phone because you have two yays and one nay.