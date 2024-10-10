World Famous Viper Room Hosts Rising Pop Star Carissa Summer Rose This Friday Night

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Carissa Summer Rose, photo credit: Garrett Stotko,

Pop Carissa Summer Rose performs at the legendary Viper Room in Hollywood, this Friday, October 11th, 2024, at 9:30pm.

- Sentinel MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pop singer Carissa Summer Rose is pleased to announce she will be performing at the legendary, world famous Hollywood nightclub Viper Room, once owned by movie star Johnny Depp. Carissa Summer Rose performs at the Viper Room live with a full new band this Friday, October 11th, 2024. Music Directing the VIP concert at the Viper Room will be Devine Evans, who took home multiple Grammy Awards for his work with Lady Gaga, among others. Evans has worked with superstars including Janet Jackson, and Justin Timberlake among more.Carissa Summer Rose made waves this summer with her latest single, "Living in the Moment." The 23-year-old singer-songwriter's new track, produced by industry veteran Dan Richards, proved to be a powerful favorite for music listeners, having gained thousands of new fans within hours of its release on radio worldwide, and on all major streaming music platforms. Last week, the artist released her official music video for the song.Watch the official video to "Living in the Moment" here:The video was produced by Bruce Edwin, directed by Starpower Management client Garrett Stotko and Bruce Edwin, and entirely conceived and associate produced by Carissa Summer Rose.Dan Richards, known for his guitar work touring with pop superstars One Direction, brings his signature pop sound to Carissa Summer Rose's latest single, "Living in the Moment." He not only produced the song, but also delivered his staple guitar instrumentation, and even backing vocal work. The song's production is further elevated by the mixing talents of Grammy nominated mix engineer Mark Needham. Needham is widely known for his work with The Killers, as well as Imagine Dragons, among others.Grammy award winning engineer Howie Weinberg mastered“Living in the Moment.” Weinberg has mastered tracks for such legendary artists as Sonic Youth, Public Enemy, Smashing Pumpkins, The Killers, Sinead O'Connor, and Prince to name but a few. Starpower Management's Bruce Edwin supervised the song. Bruce Edwin managed David Williams (session guitarist for Prince, Madonna, and Michael Jackson). The firm represents numerous stars and Grammy winners. The involvement of these industry veterans in a rising star's music underscores the potential they see in Carissa Summer Rose. Carissa's journey in the music industry, while still in its early stages, has been marked by a dedication to her craft and a clear vision for her artistic direction.As "Living in the Moment" has now hit streaming platforms and radio waves, Carissa Summer Rose and her team remain confident that the song's message will resonate with listeners seeking an uplifting soundtrack to their adventures. The release of "Living in the Moment" is expected to be followed by a series of live performances and media appearances as Rose promotes the single. The artist will also be releasing one more new song next week. Carissa Summer Rose plays the Viper Room this Friday night at 9:30pm.About the Viper RoomReportedly a grocery store back in 1921, the building of the world-famous Viper Room got its start in music in the 1940's, going through multiple different names including the Cotton Club, and The Melody Room, among others. In 1993, Johnny Depp purchased the club which he reportedly renovated with the help of Tom Waits and named it the Viper Room. He reportedly booked Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers to play the clubs opening night. Stars including Courtney Love, Iggy and the Stooges, and Cher have played the venue among many others. Depp has since sold the club, now reportedly owned by James Cooper. According to many, the club is haunted. Not only did River Phoenix die from a drug overdose just outside the premises, but it was also reportedly a hangout for the mob in the 1950's.About Carissa Summer Rose:When she was just 17 years old, the remarkably talented and driven musician uprooted her life and made the solo move from Boston to LA to pursue a career in music. The initial culture shock gave way to tremendous personal growth. Though she said she dealt with rampant sexism and inequality along the way, she said it only strengthened her resolve. Carissa aims to inspire fans while pushing society to become more inclusive and fairer towards women. Carissa views her discography as different chapters in her continual journey of growth, both personal and artistic. Her sound fuses pop, rock, R&B, alternative, and a multitude of other genres to pack an emotional punch, while her vulnerable lyrics promote themes of self-love, female empowerment, equality, and inner strength.See Carissa Summer Rose perform live on Friday, October 11th at Viper Room at 9:30pm Pacific. Viper Room, 8852 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069Carissa Summer Rose, Official Website:Carissa Summer Rose, Official Instagram:Carissa Summer Rose, Official Spotify:Works cited: Wikipedia, Viper Room dot com, American Ghost Walks dot com

Carissa Summer Rose, "Living In the Moment" (official music video)

