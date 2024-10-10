GADDA CO Onboards Shaktimaan Fame Mukesh Khanna As Brand Ambassador

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 9, 2024: GADDA CO, one of the leading names in the mattress and bedding announces the onboarding of the legendary Mukesh Khanna, India\'s first and only superhero known for his iconic roles as Shaktimaan and Bhishma from Mahabharat, as the new face of the brand. This exciting collaboration marks a new chapter for GADDA CO., as the brand continues to emphasize its commitment to providing quality sleep solutions, including mattresses, waterproof mattress protectors, pillows, and pillow protectors.



Mukesh Khanna shared his excitement about the collaboration, \"I have always believed in the power of good health, and quality sleep is at the foundation of that. GADDA CO has proven to be a brand that cares deeply about offering products that enhance the quality of life for people across India. Their dedication to quality, comfort, and durability aligns with my personal values, and I am excited to be a part of this journey, whether it\'s the mattresses or the protectors, their attention to detail in crafting products that support good sleep is truly commendable.\"



GADDA CO, under the house of the brands - Baby & Mom Retail, has established itself as a trusted name for delivering exceptional sleep products that combine comfort and durability. This partnership with Mukesh Khanna signals the brand\'s continued focus on expanding its reach and strengthening its position in the Indian market.



Shish Kharesiya, Founder and CEO of House of Brands - Baby & Mom Retail, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, \"Having Mukesh Khanna on board as our brand ambassador is an honor. His association with GADDA CO perfectly resonates with our brand\'s values of providing reliable, long-lasting products. We are excited to take our brand to new heights with him by our side. At GADDA CO, we believe that everyone deserves a restful, comfortable sleep, and with Mukesh Khanna as our ambassador, we aim to communicate this message more effectively to our audience.\"



This collaboration marks a strategic move for GADDA CO to not only boost brand recognition but also foster a deeper connection with Indian consumers by associating with a beloved figure like Mukesh Khanna. Together, they aim to redefine the concept of comfort, ensuring that every customer enjoys a peaceful and rejuvenating sleep experience.



About GADDA CO



GADDA CO is a trusted brand under Baby & Mom Retail, specializing in premium sleep products that prioritize comfort, quality, and durability. Offering a wide range of mattresses, waterproof mattress protectors, pillows, and pillow protectors, GADDA CO is committed to enhancing the sleep experience of its customers. With a focus on superior craftsmanship and customer satisfaction, the brand strives to ensure that every night of sleep is restful and rejuvenating.

