General Staff: 1,080 Russian Soldiers Killed Or Injured In Ukraine In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia suffered about 665,200 casualties in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and October 10, 2024, including 1,080 killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

Since the war began in February 2022, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 8,945 Russian tanks (including one tank in the past 24 hours), 17,765 (+14) armored fighting vehicles, 19,263 (+41) artillery systems, 1,225 (+2) multiple rocket launchers, 976 (+3) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 2,619 (+1) cruise missiles. The Russian army also lost 369 warplanes, 328 helicopters, 16,767 (+49) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 26,314 (+74) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,386 (+1) pieces of special equipment.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.