Punjab Government and Tata Steel Foundation Partner to Enhance Technical Education and Employability Skills

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 8, 2024 – Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) and the Department of Technical Education & Industrial Training, Punjab (DTE&IT), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote technical education and bolster employability skills for students of ITI Gill Road and ITI Samrala, today. The signing ceremony took place today at Chandigarh, and was attended by senior representatives from both organizations, marking a significant step towards empowering the region’s youth.



The MoU was signed by Harminder Singh, Principal of Government ITI Samrala, Baljinder Singh, Principal of Government ITI Gill Road, and Sourav Roy, Chief Executive Officer, Tata Steel Foundation. The event was graced by the presence of Shri Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Minister of Industry and Commerce and Investment Promotion, Government of Punjab in the presence of Chanakya Chaudhary, Director, Tata Steel Foundation, Vivek Pratap Singh IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Technical Education and Industrial Training, among others.



On the occasion, Chanakya Chaudhary said: “We are happy to deliver on our promises and partner the government of Punjab in its initiatives for the youth. This ITI further strengthens our commitment to implement need-based initiatives in this State, tailored to the multiple rounds of discussions with communities. We hope to get closer to our vision of creating a capacity of over 10,000 across all industrial training centres, model career centres and multi-skill centres located across Punjab, Jharkhand and Odisha.”



Strategic Partnership for Skill Development and Industry-Ready Workforce



This collaboration is designed to enhance the quality of technical education and equip students with industry-relevant skills to meet evolving job market demands. Under the MoU, TSF will partner with Schneider Electric to establish state-of-the-art Electrical Labs at ITI Samrala and ITI Gill Road, Ludhiana. In addition, TSF will conduct employability skill classes to ensure that students from these institutions receive best-in-class training and are prepared to excel in the competitive workforce.



Tata Steel Foundation, with its extensive experience in technical and vocational training, has been at the forefront of skill development initiatives, particularly in under-reached regions like Jharkhand and Odisha. The Foundation’s programs focus on fostering self-reliance and economic independence for young men and women, improving employability across a variety of industries.



Expanding Opportunities in Punjab



The Department of Technical Education & Industrial Training, Punjab, has long been responsible for providing vocational training to meet the industry's growing demand for skilled workers. This partnership with TSF will further strengthen the quality of education at ITI Samrala and ITI Gill Road, ensuring students receive cutting-edge training in the Electrical trade and related disciplines.



By joining forces, TSF and DTE&IT aim to establish a long-term collaboration that will transform the technical education ecosystem in Punjab, offering students enhanced job-readiness and improved career opportunities. This MoU signifies a shared commitment to providing high-quality, industry-aligned education, ensuring that Punjab’s youth are well-equipped to meet the challenges of the future workforce.









