Compass Group India launches the revolutionary Medirest App to elevate patient dining experience for hospitals in India

Compass India Food Services Private Limited ("Compass Group India"), part of Compass Group, a world leader in food and facility management services, announces the launch of its ground-breaking technology, Medirest App. Addressing a significant gap in the healthcare industry, the company offers a tech-enabled solution for automating the entire patient meal planning process for clinical dieticians at hospitals. Traditionally, dieticians spend a considerable amount of time manually gathering patient dietary information and creating meal plans for in-patients at a hospital. Medirest App streamlines this process with automation, allowing dieticians to create personalised meal plans tailored to individual patients' needs and preferences.



Commenting on the launch, Vikas Chawla, Managing Director, Compass Group India, said, “At Compass, we have always believed in food being medicine. Patient nutrition plays a pivotal role in improved healing and overall well-being —not just physical but also mental. Medirest App stands out as a revolutionary solution. We aim to empower healthcare professionals in providing optimal meal plans to patients as per their needs, elevating the hospital experience significantly. With Medirest, hospitals can optimise patient outcomes, improve operational efficiency, and contribute to a healthier future for all.”



Medirest App offers a range of features to enhance the patient experience, including:

• Comprehensive Nutrition Information: Provides detailed nutrition information, including macronutrients, micronutrients, and allergens. This helps clinical dieticians to scientifically plan seven meals every day for every patient, while eliminating the need for time spent on manual entries and data collation.

• Personalised Meal Planning: The program generates precise and tailored meal plans based on patients' dietary needs, food texture preferences, and allergies.

• Efficient Meal Planning: It also has a feature of ‘Planning Tags’ or ‘Health Tags’, like anti-inflammatory, fibre-rich, low fat, low spice, no salt, no onion/garlic and more, simplifying the meal planning process and ensuring accurate diet slip generation.

• Seamless Integration: It integrates seamlessly with kitchen operation systems, where diet slip generation is automated, also providing daily / weekly reports to the key stakeholders for data analysis and improvements.

• Operational Efficiency: With automation of the patient meal planning process, Medirest App also brings in process efficiencies, aiding food waste reduction, cost optimization and staff productivity.

With Medirest App, any scope of manual error is eliminated, while ensuring even the smallest nuances like informational tags, nutritional requirements and culinary preferences of individual patients are considered. It comes with enhanced data security features. Committed to shaping a happier, healthier and sustainable world, Compass Group India is healing patients faster with nutrition, enhancing the overall experience for its clients and their customers.







