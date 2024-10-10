(MENAFN) Canadian authorities may need to remove a significant number of names from a planned memorial dedicated to the of communism in Ottawa, as reports indicate that many of those listed have connections to Nazi affiliations. Local media, including the Ottawa Citizen, has revealed that out of the 553 individuals and organizations originally slated for inclusion, approximately 50 to 60 are suspected of being "directly linked to the Nazis."



Documents obtained by the indicate that the Department of Canadian Heritage, in a 2023 report, recommended the exclusion of over 330 names to ensure thoroughness in vetting, citing insufficient information to verify or refute their ties to Nazi ideology. The report further suggested removing certain names that lacked a direct connection to Canada, as part of an effort to ensure the memorial accurately represents the values it aims to honor.



The unveiling of the monument, initially scheduled for November 2023, has been postponed amid mounting concerns about the inclusion of World War II Nazi collaborators. This scrutiny intensified following a controversial incident where Yaroslav Hunka, a known Ukrainian Waffen SS veteran, received a standing ovation in the Canadian parliament. This event sparked outrage, particularly from Jewish communities, who highlighted Hunka's affiliation with the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, also known as the 1st Galician Division, which was linked to war crimes during the war.



In light of these controversies, the Canadian government has stated its commitment to conducting a comprehensive review to ensure that the memorial aligns with Canadian values regarding democracy and human rights. While the memorial is still slated to open this year, a specific date has yet to be announced.



The situation reflects a broader challenge for Canadian officials as they navigate the complexities of historical memory and the implications of recognizing figures with contentious pasts. As the nation grapples with these issues, the eventual outcome will likely influence public discourse on memorialization and the responsibilities of governments in acknowledging historical injustices.

MENAFN10102024000045015687ID1108764750