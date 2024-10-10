Cuba expresses desire to become part of BRICS

(MENAFN) Cuba has officially expressed its desire to join the BRICS group as a partner state, according to senior Foreign official Carlos Pereira. In a recent announcement, Pereira revealed that the Cuban has submitted a formal application for membership to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who currently holds the presidency of the BRICS bloc.



In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Pereira emphasized the significance of BRICS, describing it as a "key in global geopolitics" and a source of hope for countries in the Global South. He noted that the invitation for Cuba to join the group reflects the island nation's aspirations for greater collaboration within this influential coalition.



The Russian ambassador to Cuba, Viktor Coronelli, had previously indicated that President Putin extended an invitation to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel to attend the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan. In late September, Coronelli stated, "We, of course, are expecting a Cuban delegation at this summit." This invitation underscores the close ties between the two nations and Cuba's growing interest in participating in multilateral forums that shape global policies.



BRICS, which was originally established in 2006 with Brazil, Russia, India, and China as founding members, welcomed South Africa in 2011. This year, the group expanded further by admitting four new member states: Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates. Additionally, Saudi Arabia is in the final stages of the accession process. The recent expansion of BRICS highlights its increasing influence on the world stage and its role in providing an alternative to Western-led institutions.



Cuba's application to join BRICS aligns with its broader strategy to enhance international partnerships and strengthen its position in global geopolitics, especially amid ongoing economic challenges. The move is seen as a significant step for the Caribbean nation, which has long sought to diversify its foreign relations and engage with emerging economies. As BRICS continues to evolve and expand, Cuba's potential membership could further reshape the dynamics of global governance and cooperation.

