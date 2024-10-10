SHEGLAM Launches Limited-Edition Pink Ribbon Rose Blush In Support Of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) October 9, 2024 – SHEGLAM is proudly supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October in partnership with the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF), American leading not-for-profit organization dedicated to funding world-class breast cancer research. For every purchase of the new limited-edition SHEGLAM Pink Ribbon Rose Blush, $1 will be donated to NBCF, contributing directly to life-saving research and support for those affected by breast cancer.

The SHEGLAM Pink Ribbon Rose Blush is a heartfelt tribute to the courage, strength and hope of breast cancer survivors. Featuring an intricately designed 3D rose, each petal contains a soft shimmer blush pigment that imparts a radiant, rosy glow. This limited-edition piece is a symbol of resilience and beauty, offering you a meaningful way to show support.

Accompanying the blush is a signature pink ribbon, a universal symbol of solidarity in the fight against breast cancer. Wear it on your wrist or in your hair to show your commitment to the cause. This small but powerful accessory is a visible reminder of the importance of awareness and the impact each person can make.

Breast cancer continues to affect millions of lives every year. With every purchase of the SHEGLAM Pink Ribbon Rose Blush, you are joining a movement that inspires hope and contributes to vital research and support initiatives led by NBCF.

The SHEGLAM Pink Ribbon Rose Blush is now available online. This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, let your beauty routine reflect your compassion and solidarity. Be part of the movement and get your blush today at