Dream Championship 2024 Finals Set For Sunday, October 27 To Determine The Number One Player In The World Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will be holding the Dream Championship 2024 Finals as part of the sixth tournament held to date on Sunday, October 27 to determine the number one player in the world.

The Dream Championship 2024 Finals will be broadcast on the Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team official YouTube account with the latest information on new players, campaigns, and more shared between matches. The livestream can be enjoyed by Captain Tsubasa fans from all over the world, so be sure to tune in.

Dream Championship 2024 Finals Tournament

Scheduled Date

Sunday, October 27, 2024 from 15:00 to 22:00 (JST/UTC+9)

Livestream URL



Guests



Honoka Nishimura

Anzu Haruno

Yumeji

Kate J

Kuro Ken

*Please note that the scheduled date and guests of the program are subject to change without notice.

Dream Championship 2024 Official Website



Prizes

The winner of the Dream Championship 2024 tournament will receive an original illustration made by Yoichi Takahashi, the creator of "Captain Tsubasa" himself.

Players that take part in the Dream Championship 2024 Finals and the Qualifier Tournaments will receive Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team and Dream Championship 2024 exclusive merch, items that can be used in-game, and more.

Dream Championship 2024 Finals Tournament Celebration Campaign

Campaign Period:

From Wednesday, October 23, 15:00 to Sunday, October 27, 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Participants will have the chance to win various prizes such as Captain Tsubasa original merch through a daily lottery held during the campaign period.

Winners will be notified directly via DM.

Don't miss out on special merch exclusive to this campaign by following the Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team official X account (@tsubasaDT_en ) and reposting the campaign post.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team