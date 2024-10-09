Dream Championship 2024 Finals Set For Sunday, October 27 To Determine The Number One Player In The World Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
TOKYO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will be holding the Dream Championship 2024 Finals as part of the sixth tournament held to date on Sunday, October 27 to determine the number one player in the world. See the original press release ( ) for more information.
The Dream Championship 2024 Finals will be broadcast on the Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team official YouTube account with the latest information on new players, campaigns, and more shared between matches. The livestream can be enjoyed by Captain Tsubasa fans from all over the world, so be sure to tune in.
Dream Championship 2024 Finals Tournament
Scheduled Date
Sunday, October 27, 2024 from 15:00 to 22:00 (JST/UTC+9)
Livestream URL
Guests
Honoka Nishimura
Anzu Haruno
Yumeji
Kate J
Kuro Ken
*Please note that the scheduled date and guests of the program are subject to change without notice.
Dream Championship 2024 Official Website
Prizes
The winner of the Dream Championship 2024 tournament will receive an original illustration made by Yoichi Takahashi, the creator of "Captain Tsubasa" himself.
Players that take part in the Dream Championship 2024 Finals and the Qualifier Tournaments will receive Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team and Dream Championship 2024 exclusive merch, items that can be used in-game, and more.
Dream Championship 2024 Finals Tournament Celebration Campaign
Campaign Period:
From Wednesday, October 23, 15:00 to Sunday, October 27, 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)
Participants will have the chance to win various prizes such as Captain Tsubasa original merch through a daily lottery held during the campaign period.
Winners will be notified directly via DM.
Don't miss out on special merch exclusive to this campaign by following the Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team official X account (@tsubasaDT_en ) and reposting the campaign post.
Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team
|
Supported OSes:
|
AndroidTM 6.0+, iOS 12.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+
|
Genre:
|
Head-to-head football simulation game
|
Price:
|
Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
|
Supported Regions:
|
Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)
|
Official Website:
|
|
Official X Account:
|
@tsubasaDT_en
|
Official Facebook Page:
|
|
Official YouTube Channel:
|
|
Official Discord Channel:
|
|
Copyright:
|
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames
Download here:
App Store:
Google Play:
AppGallery: #/app/C105375049
SOURCE KLab Inc.
