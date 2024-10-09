Electrophoresis Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Electrophoresis Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The electrophoresis market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.96 billion in 2023 to $3.15 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising incidence of genetic disorders, drug discovery and development, protein analysis in proteomics research, increased clinical diagnostics applications, advancements in molecular biology.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Electrophoresis Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The electrophoresis global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching to $4.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to shift towards capillary electrophoresis, demand for high-throughput analysis, expansion in food and beverage testing, diagnostic applications in infectious diseases, advancements in microfluidic electrophoresis. Major trends in the forecast period include next-generation sequencing (ngs) and omics technologies, integration of artificial intelligence (ai) in data analysis, customization and personalization of electrophoresis systems, market expansion in emerging economies, strategic acquisitions and mergers.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Electrophoresis Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Electrophoresis Market

The rising incidence of cancer, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders is expected to propel the growth of the market. Infectious diseases with pandemic potential have emerged and spread regularly. Plague, cholera, flu, and severe acute respiratory syndrome are examples of such infectious diseases. Furthermore, cancer has no single cause; it has multiple reasons, like diabetes and heart disease. These influence the use of electrophoresis to detect and separate DNA, RNA, or protein molecules for determining the concentration of the antibiotic, which improves dosage accuracy.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Market Players Are Steering The Electrophoresis Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., General Electric Company, Merck Group, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Lonza Group Limited, Shimadzu Corporation, Harvard Bioscience Inc., C.B.S. Scientific Company Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Sebia Group, Analytik Jena AG, Biochrom Ltd., Biometra GmbH, Cleaver Scientific Ltd., Helena Laboratories Corporation, Hoefer Inc., Labnet International Inc., Major Science Co. Ltd., Prona Technologies Inc., Alfa Wassermann Inc., CompareNetworks Inc., Eppendorf SE, Promega Corporation, Corning Inc., LI-COR Biosciences, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Electrophoresis Market Size?

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the electrophoresis market. Major companies operating in the market are adopting new technological solutions to sustain their position.

How Is The Global Electrophoresis Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Electrophoresis Reagents, Electrophoresis Systems, Gel Documentation Systems, Electrophoresis Software

2) By Application: Research, Diagnostics, Quality Control and Process Validation

3) By End User: Academic and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Electrophoresis Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the electrophoresis global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Electrophoresis Market Definition

The electrophoresis refers to a technique used in laboratories to separate DNA, RNA, or protein molecules based on charged particles in a fluid using a field of electrical charge. Under the electrophoresis process, an electric current is used to move the molecules through a gel or other matrix. This technique furthermore allows researchers to determine the concentration of the antibiotic, which improves dosage accuracy.

Electrophoresis Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global electrophoresis market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Electrophoresis Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on electrophoresis market size, electrophoresis market drivers and trends, electrophoresis market major players, electrophoresis competitors' revenues, electrophoresis market positioning, and electrophoresis market growth across geographies. The electrophoresis global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Warehouse Automation Global Market Report 2024



Industrial Process Variable Instruments Global Market Report 2024



Industrial Sensor Global Market Report 2024



What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.