French Mirage 2000 Fighters To Be Equipped So That Ukraine Gains Edge Over Enemy - Umerov
10/9/2024 7:12:04 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mirage 2000 fighters, which France will transfer to Ukraine next year, will be fitted to ensure that Ukrainian pilots have an advantage over the enemy.
This was announced by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who spoke with journalists following a meeting with French Minister of armed forces Sebastian Lecornu, Ukrinform reports.
"These planes will be equipped in such a way that we have an advantage over the enemy," he said, answering a question about the planes' features.
According to Umerov, during the meeting, the parties discussed "pilot training, infrastructure, and avionics."
"Also, we discussed what capabilities could be provided to us after the Mirage. We are grateful that we are on schedule and soon, I hope, we will get them," he added.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the delivery of French Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine is scheduled for the first quarter of next year.
Photo: Umerov/Facebook
