Oil And Gas Company Of Uzbekistan Plans To Increase Imports Of Russian Oil
10/9/2024 7:11:53 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Uzbekistan's oil and gas company Saneg plans to import about
550,000 tons of Russian oil by the end of the year,
Azernews reports.
According to the Argus analytical company, Russian oil imports
are planned to increase by 395,700 tons compared to 154,300 tons
for the whole of 2023.
Also, combined shipments of gazprom Neft's raw materials to the
Ferghana refinery (owned by Saneg) through Kazakhstan from January
to May amounted to 132,900 tons compared to 48,700 tons for the
same period a year earlier.
It should be noted that the trade turnover of oil, petroleum
products and similar materials in Uzbekistan from January to August
2024 amounted to 1.8 billion US dollars. This figure increased by
80% compared to the same period last year ($1.1 billion in
January-August 2023).
Exports of oil, petroleum products and similar materials from
Uzbekistan amounted to 409.4 million US dollars, while imports
reached 1.4 billion US dollars.
