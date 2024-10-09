Oil And Gas Company Of Uzbekistan Plans To Increase Imports Of Russian Oil

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Uzbekistan's oil and company Saneg plans to about 550,000 tons of Russian oil by the end of the year, Azernews reports.

According to the Argus analytical company, Russian oil imports are planned to increase by 395,700 tons compared to 154,300 tons for the whole of 2023.

Also, combined shipments of Neft's raw materials to the Ferghana (owned by Saneg) through Kazakhstan from January to May amounted to 132,900 tons compared to 48,700 tons for the same period a year earlier.

It should be noted that the trade turnover of oil, petroleum products and similar materials in Uzbekistan from January to August 2024 amounted to 1.8 billion US dollars. This figure increased by 80% compared to the same period last year ($1.1 billion in January-August 2023).

Exports of oil, petroleum products and similar materials from Uzbekistan amounted to 409.4 million US dollars, while imports reached 1.4 billion US dollars.