Fans Throng Bakshi Stadium As International Cricket Returns To Kashmir

The recently revamped stadium is hosting a T20 league that features former international cricketers, giving fans a chance to witness the first international cricket match in Kashmir Valley in close to 40 years.

KO photo by Abid Bhat

In Wednesday's game, players like Martin Guptill, Hamilton Masakadza, Kedar Jadhav and Jeevan Mendis suited up for Southern, while Hyderabad had Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Stuart Binny, Monty Panesar and others in the lineup. Local lad Abid Nabi was on the substitutes bench for Toyam. Fans were ecstatic to witness international-level T20 matchup.

“I grew up hearing stories about international matches in Srinagar, but I never thought I would witness one in my lifetime. Today, standing here in this crowd, it feels like a dream come true. The energy and excitement are overwhelming,” a young fan told local news agency KNO.

The game itself turned out to be decent, with Hyderabad chasing down a target of 153 runs in 18.2 overs.

Ravi Jangid top scored in the chase, scoring 42* in 48 balls. Jangid had also bowled 4 overs for 1 wicket and 24 runs, capping off a superb all-round performance that won him the Player of the Match award.

India all-rounder Kedar Jadhav remarked on his experience of playing in Srinagar.“It is unforgettable playing here. The energy of the crowd is electric, and I invite everyone from Srinagar to come and be a part of this beautiful game.”

The game saw a total of 13 sixes and 23 fours, with the Srinagar crowd loving the spectacle.

The matchups continue today, Thursday, with India Capitals taking on Manipal Tigers at 7:00 PM.

