Building The Future Of NYC: DEWALT® Thanks Trade Professionals Working On Historic Transformation Of John F. Kennedy Airport

As part of its 100th anniversary celebration, DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand (NYSE: SWK ), today thanked 1,700 trades professionals working on the historic transformation of John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). The celebration took place on the birthday of the company's "original pro", Raymond DeWalt, whose forward-looking vision resulted in the founding of DEWALT.

The thank you event, which took place today, featured a lunch, giveaways of DEWALT products and an opportunity to take pictures with Christopher Bell's iconic #20 DEWALT NASCAR show car which was on display at the jobsite.

"For 100 years, DEWALT has been at the forefront of supporting the trades with innovative jobsite solutions," said Chris Nelson, Chief Operating Officer at Stanley Black & Decker. "Today, we are proud to celebrate our centennial and say thank you to the trade workers shaping the future of New York City's infrastructure. From our beginnings in a local shop in Mechanicsburg, PA, to one of NYC's most iconic jobsites, we're honored to be supplying tools and technology that are helping to transform JFK Airport into a world-class destination that will serve millions of travelers for years to come."

Since 1924, DEWALT has been committed to innovation, safety and productivity, delivering tools to meet the needs of professional tradespeople around the world. A century later, Raymond DeWalt's pioneering spirit continues to drive the company's commitment to providing cutting-edge tools and technology for tradespeople in New York and worldwide.

JFK Airport, a crucial hub that handles nearly 62 million passengers annually and supports 280,000 jobs, is undergoing a $19 billion transformation. The project includes two new international terminals, improved roadways and a state-of-the-art ground transportation center.

