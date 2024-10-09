COLOMBIAN STAR BIANCO VELEZ DEBUTS #2 ON SPOTIFY TOP 50 PANAMA CHARTS WITH 'PARTY' FT DIMA & LALO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Andres Duque Maldonado "Blackvird"MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Colombian artist Bianco Vélez continues to position his talent in 2024, after the success of songs such as "Hasta que vuelvas" and "Amor en Ruinas" he presents his third single entitled "Party " a song in collaboration with the Colombian duo Dima & Lalo, who are also part of the record label Blackvird Music ."Party" a melody loaded with contagious sounds and rhythms of reggaeton, promises to make those who listen to dance to the tune. A song that tells the adventurous love story between two people who don't really know what they want, with different purposes, the only thing that unites them is the attraction between them.Filmed and filmed in the city of Medellín, Colombia, the official video directed by film director The Click Boy, immerses viewers in an absolute no-strings-attached party as its name implies. The song was also produced, mixed and mastered by Blackvird Music headed by Andrés Duque Maldonado, producer and CEO of the record label who is also known as Blackvird in the music industry."We are grateful for all the work reflected and the process we have had, "Party" despite the fact that it is the first song, is a song that generates thousands of emotions and that shows that quantity is not quality. This single gives us to reflect on a love of adventure between two people who do not know what they want but feel attraction, where this encompasses life and this beautiful process.Dima and Lalo (the tune of perreo) invites you to listen and jam to the song now available in all streaming platforms."Party has meant a lot to me, because I recorded it at a stage of my life where I had the "spark" of inspiration, party more than a lyric is the meaning I keep from the day I recorded it with the whole team, it was a very cool and very cool collaboration to have found people with a lot of talent too and who have a lot of lyrics, a lot of history and the truth is that everything infected me and filled me with a lot of motivation in the camp we did together with BLACKVIRD who have put all their faith in us and have given us the biggest push in life," said Vélez.For his part, the Calombian artist Bianco Vélez has stood out for his versatility, freshness and his lyrics with stories, which has cataloged him as an integral artist. In January 2024, Vélez released his first single under the production of Blackvird Music "Hasta que vuelvas", a song that a few days after its release, entered the different lists on Vevo, "Vevo Incoming Latín" and on Monitor Latino as "Hot Song general", "Hot Song Pop Rythmic" and "Pop Rhythmic Top 50".Similarly, his second song "Amor en ruinas" also became a total success after positioning itself in Top #20 on national radio, with more than 300,000 streams on Spotify, and on YouTube more than half a million views.And now, after its first week of release "Party" is buzzing on multiple countries and climbing with a bullet, debuting at #2 in Panama and #26 in Venezuela in the Spotify Top 50 charts. The song was also introduced in VEVO incoming latin on release date setting a good we for the Blackvird Music release week.Both artists are gearing up for national media tour along with multiple dates to support their chart topping release, worth noting, "Party" is starting to be played in some of national and international radio stations.Both artists are signed under Blackvird Music led by Andrés Duque Maldonado, producer and CEO, and Pablo Andrade A&R and product manager of the record label.For booking and additional information please contact the label directly.

