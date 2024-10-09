Trevor Noah Named 20242025 Indie Bookstore Ambassador

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Trevor Noah, Indie Bookstore Ambassador 2024-2025

The American Booksellers Association (ABA) is thrilled to announce Trevor Noah as our ambassador for 2024–2025.

- Trevor NoahHARRISON, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The American Booksellers Association (ABA) is thrilled to announce Trevor Noah as our ambassador for 2024–2025. ABA launched the Indie Bookstore Ambassador program in 2022 to highlight independent bookstores year round. From Indies First (Small Business Saturday, November 30) to Independent Bookstore Day (April 26, 2025), the Indie Bookstore Ambassador serves as a champion for independent bookstores. Previous ambassadors include Celeste Ng (2022-2023) and Amanda Gorman (2023-2024).Trevor Noah is one of the most successful comedians in the world and was the host of the Emmy® Award-winning“The Daily Show” on Comedy Central. Trevor has also notably served as the Grammy Awards host for four years in a row. Trevor currently hosts a Spotify original weekly podcast titled What Now? With Trevor Noah.Trevor is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood which won the 2017 Thurber Prize for American Humor.Trevor's success has also spanned to sold out stand-up comedy shows across 5 continents and 4 Netflix stand-up specials which received multiple Emmy and Grammy nominations.Trevor moved from in front of the camera to a behind-the-scenes turn as executive producer with his Emmy-nominated production company, Day Zero Productions (DZP). In 2018, Trevor launched the Trevor Noah Foundation to improve equitable access to quality education for underserved youth in South Africa. Trevor's vision is a world where education enables youth to dream, see and build the impossible.In accepting the invitation to be the ambassador, Noah calls for communities to come together to support independent booksellers and the vital work they do. Noah says: "It's an incredible honor to be chosen by the ABA as its Bookstore Ambassador. Books are expansive and infinite worlds-even as a child they helped me envision lands and lives, real and imagined, far beyond anything I could see with my own eyes. Bookstores are where readers can go to find these magical portals into other universes and other minds. But they do more than that. Independent bookstores connect readers to ideas and stories, and they are the rare physical place in our communities where we can connect with each other. In all of my work I'm always thinking about connection. It's one of the major themes in my first book, Born a Crime, and is right at the center of my second book, Into the Uncut Grass. It's up to us to support and sustain these stores, vital hubs that promote reading, learning, and imagining, while fostering a sense of community, providing spaces where diverse voices and ideas can mingle and thrive."The first major independent bookstore event coming up for Noah as the Ambassador is Indies First. On Small Business Saturday (November 30) - a day dedicated to supporting the local businesses that help create jobs, boost the economy, and preserve neighborhoods - independent bookstores will host authors as honorary booksellers to celebrate Indies First, where they will help handsell their favorite titles, sign books, give readings, and more.Indies First was created in 2013; other authors and celebrities who have spearheaded the campaign include Roxane Gay, Jason Reynolds, Dan Rather, Kate DiCamillo, Cheryl Strayed, and Lena Dunham. Fans can follow Indies First through IndieBound on Facebook and American Booksellers Association on Instagram, as well as the hashtag #IndiesFirst, and search for their local bookstores on IndieBound .Inquiries about Indies First can be directed to ....-------------About the American Booksellers Association ( )For almost 125 years, the American Booksellers Association (ABA) has been the guiding voice for independently-owned bookstores. Founded in 1900, ABA is a national not-for-profit trade organization that supports the success of independent bookstores. This success is assisted through education, information dissemination, business services, programming, technology, and advocacy. ABA's membership has evolved over the years, and our members are more diverse, involved in community, and act as guiding forces in locales around the country. The total number of independent bookstores we represent is 2,500+.ABA is governed by a volunteer board that is elected by the membership. In addition to the Board of Directors service, members also serve on a number of advisory councils, including the ABA Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee (DEIC) in support of ABA's commitment to antiracism, representation, equity, and access.

