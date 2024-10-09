Ratan Tata's Last Rites To Be Performed With Full State Honours: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ratan Tata Passes Away: Maharashtra Chief Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced that industrialist Ratan Tat , who passed away on Wednesday night, will be accorded a state funeral.

Veteran industrialist and Tata Group's chairman emeritus died at a Mumbai hospital. He was 86.

A recipient of Padma Vibhushan, he breathed his last at south Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Ratan Tata Death News Live Updates:

Stating that everyone will always remember the determination shown by him after the 2008 Mumbai attack, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said,“His firm decisions, courageous attitude and social commitment will always be remembered. The last rites of late Ratanji Tata will be performed with full state honours.”

CM Eknath Shinde, who also visited Breach Candy Hospital to pay respects to Ratan Tata said, "Gem of India Ratan Tata is no more, this is very sad news for everyone. A large number of people were inspired and motivated by him. He is the pride of Maharahstra. He helped thousands of people. Ratan Tata was the Kohinoor of our country. He has contributed immensely to the nation. He was a 'desh bhakt' and 'desh premi'."

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that Ratan Tata was not just a successful businessman but a great human being because of the work he did for the nation and the society. He built a brand that gave our nation a global image, and his demise is a big loss for the country.

In a statement, Tata's family said,"We his brothers, sisters, and family take solace and comfort in the outpouring of love and respect from all who admired him. While he is no longer with us in person, his legacy of humility, generosity and purpose will continue to inspire future generations."

In a statement, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said, "It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation.”