'Clock Has Stopped Ticking', Harsh Goenka Mourns Ratan Tata's Demise

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ratan Tata , chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai. Numerous leaders and business figures, including Harsh Goenka and Anand Mahindra, paid their respects to the 86-year-old.

In a post on the social X, Harsh Goenka, Chairman of the RPG Group, expressed his sorrow over the passing of philanthropist and industrialist Ratan Tata, confirming the news of his demise.

Goenka said,“The clock has stopped ticking. The Titan passes away. #RatanTata was a beacon of integrity, ethical leadership and philanthropy, who has imprinted an indelible mark on the world of business and beyond. He will forever soar high in our memories. R.I.P.”

On Monday, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons stated that he is doing well and is undergoing routine check-ups.

Tata Group on Ratan Tata's demise

Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, also confirmed the passing of the 86-year-old industrialist.

“It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation,” it said in a statement.

Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran said, "To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass."

Tata was committed to philanthropy and societal development, positively impacting the lives of millions. His initiatives in education and healthcare have made a lasting impression that will benefit future generations, Chandrasekaran noted.