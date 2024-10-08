ABSOLUT® CHAMPIONS INCLUSIVITY & FRIENDSHIP BY BRINGING PEOPLE TOGETHER OVER COCKTAILS FOR UNIVERSAL PICTURES' NEW CINEMATIC EVENT, WICKED

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Absolut halos the Pernod Ricard portfolio as the official spirits partner of WICKED with themed offerings & experiences

Universal Pictures' WICKED arrives in theaters November 22, 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the official spirits partner of Universal Pictures' spectacular new cinematic event, WICKED , Absolut is toasting to the power of friendship and inclusivity by offering WICKED fans mystifying cocktail recipes to conjure up magical moments at home, as well as experiences at theaters, bars/restaurants, liquor stores and more. WICKED arrives in theaters November 22, 2024.

>1Up to $15 total ticket price + associated fees/charges to see WICKED at Fandango partner theaters in the US. Please note this opportunity is exclusively for those 21+.

2No purchase necessary to enter or win. Purchasing a product will not improve your chances of winning. Must be legal resident of the (50) U.S. or D.C., age 21 or older as of date of entry. Registration begins at 12:00a ET on 10/7/2024 and ends at 11:59p ET on 10/30/2024. To enter, and for complete official rules including eligibility, prize details, ARV and questions/comments, visit . Odds of winning based upon total number of eligible entries received, skill of entrant in creation of Wicked Cocktail photo and decisions of judges. No alcoholic beverage is part of any prize award. Void wherever prohibited or restricted by law. Sponsor: Pernod Ricard USA, 250 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10177. ©2024 Imported by Pernod Ricard USA, New York, NY. © Universal City Studios LLC. All Rights Reserved.

3Select AMC Theatres (Absolut & Malibu), Marcus Theatres (Altos, Absolut, Malibu), Cinemark Theatres (Jameson & Malibu), Regal Cinemas (Jameson & Malibu), CMX Cinemas, Bonefish Grill (Absolut & Kahlua).

