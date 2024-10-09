Launching Ambitions With SLB: She Is An Astronaut Program Inspires Future Female Leaders In STEM

(MENAFN- 3BL) In an initiative that combines inspiration with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), participants of She Is an Astronaut recently embarked on an exciting visit to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Space Center in Houston, Texas.

Organized by the She Is Foundation in collaboration with SLB, a global company, this program empowers young women with the opportunity to learn about space science, engage with professionals, and envision themselves as future leaders in STEM.

A total of 24 girls from Colombia, Ecuador and Peru are taking part in the program. Ranging from 11 to 16 years old, these young women from diverse backgrounds engaged in virtual and in-person STEM learning over several months. The program culminated in a week-long experience in Houston, which included going to the NASA Space Center as well as a visit to the SLB technology center to explore cutting-edge technologies first-hand.

“At SLB, we believe in the transformative power of education and inspiring diverse young people through STEM,” notes Carlos Sarmiento, director, Culture, Diversity and Inclusion.“At the end of the program, the young women will develop a project to positively impact their communities and inspire other young people about STEM vocations.”

The participants toured the NASA facility, where they enjoyed a behind-the-scenes look at mission control rooms and astronaut training areas, and were impressed by the range of collaborative research projects run in conjunction with NASA's many international and domestic partners.

“One of the participants said that since she was a little girl, her dream has been to become an engineer and one day visit NASA,” says Ruth Zambrano, managing director, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, SLB.“For these young women, their trip is the culmination of four months of hard work. We're delighted to support them to learn and grow in their STEM journey.”

By the end of the visit, the participants gained an in-depth understanding about STEM as well as an understanding about the power of diversity and collaboration. The She Is an Astronaut program opens doors, inspiring young women to become innovators, scientists and engineers. Their trip was more than just a visit to NASA; it's a launchpad for their dreams.

