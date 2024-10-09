عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Taylor Swift Became Richest Female Musician In World

Taylor Swift Became Richest Female Musician In World


10/9/2024 3:10:27 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Popular American singer Taylor Swift has become the richest female musician in the world, Azernews reports.

According to him, Swift's fortune is about $ 1.6 billion, which is $ 500 million more than in October 2023.

The magazine writes that the singer was able to achieve such a result thanks to the success of The Era Tour (2023-2024).
According to Forbes, Rihanna is in second place after Swift with a fortune of about $ 1.4 billion, followed by Madonna ($850 million).

MENAFN09102024000195011045ID1108763502


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search