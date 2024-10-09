Taylor Swift Became Richest Female Musician In World
Date
10/9/2024 3:10:27 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Popular American singer Taylor Swift has become the richest
female musician in the world, Azernews
reports.
According to him, Swift's fortune is about $ 1.6 billion, which
is $ 500 million more than in October 2023.
The magazine writes that the singer was able to achieve such a
result thanks to the success of The Era Tour (2023-2024).
According to Forbes, Rihanna is in second place after Swift with a
fortune of about $ 1.4 billion, followed by Madonna ($850
million).
MENAFN09102024000195011045ID1108763502
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.