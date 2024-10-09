Prosecutors In United States Accused Tik Tok Of Harming Child's Psyche
Date
10/9/2024 3:10:27 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The attorneys general of 13 American states and the District of
Columbia have sued the TikTok social network, accusing it of
harming the mental health of children, as well as collecting their
personal data, Azernews reports.
"Young people have mental health problems because of addictive
social media platforms like TikTok. TikTok claims that their
platform is safe for young people, but this statement is far from
the truth," NBC quoted New York Attorney General Letitia James as
saying.
Her position is shared by the attorneys general of Washington,
Illinois, California, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts,
Mississippi, New Jersey, Oregon, North Carolina, South Carolina and
the District of Columbia.
A TikTok representative told the broadcaster that the social
network "strongly disagrees with such statements" and considers
them "incorrect and misleading."
"We are proud of our work to protect teenagers and will continue
to update and improve our product," he said.
