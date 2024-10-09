Boeing Announced Failure Of Negotiations With Union Amid Strike

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The American Boeing Corporation announced the freezing of negotiations with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), representing the interests of the company's employees who went on strike in September, Azernews reports.

The concern also withdrew its offer to increase the salaries of employees.

According to him, there are no plans to continue negotiations. Their last round took place on October 7 and 8, but did not bring results. Against this background, agency sources note that progress in resolving the conflict between Boeing and its employees is not expected.

"Unfortunately, the union did not take our proposal [for a salary increase] seriously," said Stephanie Pope, CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. According to her, in this regard, "further negotiations do not make sense," and therefore the company's offer was withdrawn.

On September 13, CNN reported that 33,000 Boeing factory workers went on strike after rejecting the company's offer to increase wages by 25% over four years.