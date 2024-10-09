Boeing Announced Failure Of Negotiations With Union Amid Strike
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The American Boeing Corporation announced the freezing of
negotiations with the International Association of Machinists and
Aerospace Workers (IAM), representing the interests of the
company's employees who went on strike in September,
Azernews reports.
The concern also withdrew its offer to increase the salaries of
employees.
According to him, there are no plans to continue negotiations.
Their last round took place on October 7 and 8, but did not bring
results. Against this background, agency sources note that progress
in resolving the conflict between Boeing and its employees is not
expected.
"Unfortunately, the union did not take our proposal [for a
salary increase] seriously," said Stephanie Pope, CEO of Boeing
Commercial Airplanes. According to her, in this regard, "further
negotiations do not make sense," and therefore the company's offer
was withdrawn.
On September 13, CNN reported that 33,000 Boeing factory workers
went on strike after rejecting the company's offer to increase
wages by 25% over four years.
