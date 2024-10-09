Learning From History: Armenia's Risk In Relying On Western Promises

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
History has shown time and again that when strategic interests
change, so too do the allegiances of global powers. Notably, in a
world of shifting geopolitical alliances, Armenia's recent pivot
towards the West is fraught with danger. Azerbaijani President
Ilham Aliyev recently voiced this concern in an interview,
highlighting a long-standing example of Western betrayal-Azerbaijan
itself. As Armenia becomes increasingly dependent on Western
support, it would be wise to take heed of how the United States and
its allies have treated their partners in the past.
On October 8, President Ilham Aliyev, in a candid conversation
with Rossiya-1 TV , recalled the imposition
of U.S. sanctions against Azerbaijan in 1992 under the
907th Amendment to the Freedom Support
Act , falsely accusing Baku of blockading Armenia, despite
the fact that Armenian forces were occupying Azerbaijani
territories. These sanctions were only lifted in 2001, when the
U.S. needed Azerbaijan's cooperation for logistics during the
Afghanistan conflict. When America's interests shifted after its
hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, the sanctions were
re-imposed. This, as the Azerbaijani President rightfully noted,
showcased a clear pattern of ingratitude and
opportunistic behaviour.
This episode serves as a stark reminder of how Western powers,
especially the United States, can change their stance overnight
depending on geopolitical needs. Armenia, which is now
turning to the West , particularly France
and the European Union , should take this
historical precedent into account. Today, the West might
support Armenia , but what will happen when strategic
interests shift again?
This concern is not unfounded. Georgia is currently facing a
similar situation. The European Parliament recently debated
freezing financial assistance and imposing sanctions on Georgian
officials, citing concerns over the country's democratic decline.
Seven draft resolutions were prepared to this effect, and the issue
of suspending visa liberalisation has been floated. Georgia, which
was once touted as a key Western ally in the region, is now finding
itself on the receiving end of Western displeasure. If Armenia
continues on this path of relying solely on Western support, it may
soon find itself in a similar position.
Moreover, France's increasing involvement in Armenia's
affairs raises further questions. French President
Emmanuel Macron has openly supported Armenia
during the Francophonie summit , but how long will
this support last if France's strategic priorities change?
France's deepening interest in Armenia , while
seemingly advantageous for Yerevan now, may not last forever.
France's interests in the South Caucasus are primarily driven by
its geopolitical ambitions rather than genuine concern for
Armenia's well-being.
What Armenia needs to realise is that negotiating with
regional powers like Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and
Russia is far more sustainable than relying on faraway
Western allies who have a track record of abandoning their
partners. The negotiation of a peace agreement with Azerbaijan
remains crucial, and Yerevan must understand that the West is
unlikely to remain steadfast when faced with more pressing global
interests.
Armenia's approach to its regional neighbours ,
especially as it moves further into Western diplomatic circles,
must be re-evaluated. The lessons from Azerbaijan's experience with
U.S. sanctions should serve as a warning. Just as Washington
abandoned Baku once its utility had passed, Armenia could face the
same fate if it continues to depend on Western powers without
building strong regional ties.
The West has a consistent history of betraying its partners when
it no longer aligns with its interests, and Armenia may be
the next victim . Armenia must prioritize balancing its
foreign relations to uphold the importance of regional
cooperation . It is crucial for Yerevan to engage
in negotiations with Azerbaijan and the wider region
rather than depending on unreliable support from the West.
Peace will only be achieved through regional
understanding, not external interference.
The further deepening of diplomatic conflicts between Armenia
and Azerbaijan only heightens the risks for both nations.
Azerbaijan's pragmatic alignment with regional powers, including
Türkiye and Russia, contrasts sharply with Armenia's dependence on
Western support. However, as history has shown, this Western
support is not guaranteed, and Armenia may soon find itself
isolated if it doesn't reconsider its foreign policy strategy.
Discussions such as between Macron and Pashinyan may seem promising
today, but Yerevan must understand that peace and stability in the
South Caucasus will only be achieved through regional negotiations,
not fleeting Western alliances.
If Armenia genuinely seeks peace, then this is the sole viable
path leading up to or during COP29, as they have been emphasizing
for the past few weeks!
Legal Disclaimer:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article.