Zelensky Says Next Three Months Crucial To Move Situation Towards Peace
10/9/2024 3:10:04 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A document entitled "Peace Framework," which outlines the detailed conditions for a just end to the war, will be ready by November.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his speech at the third Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit in Dubrovnik (Croatia), Ukrinform reports.
"Peace Framework, a document that outlines the detailed conditions for a just end to the war will be ready by November. [...] Right now, Russia is avoiding honest diplomacy. And that's why we in Ukraine have developed an action plan that can bridge the gap between the current situation and a successful Peace Summit," Zelensky said.
"For us, this is a Victory Plan. For each of your countries, it's a plan for reliable stability. When the Plan is fully implemented, Russia will lose the ability to threaten us, to threaten Europe," he said.
"In October, November, and December, we have a real chance to move things toward peace and lasting stability. The situation on the battlefield creates an opportunity to make this choice – a choice for decisive action to end the war no later than in 2025," Zelensky said.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
