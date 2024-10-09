Zelensky Says Next Three Months Crucial To Move Situation Towards Peace

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A document entitled "Peace Framework," which outlines the detailed conditions for a just end to the war, will be ready by November.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his speech at the third Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit in Dubrovnik (Croatia), Ukrinform reports.

"Peace Framework, a document that outlines the detailed conditions for a just end to the war will be ready by November. [...] Right now, Russia is avoiding honest diplomacy. And that's why we in Ukraine have developed an action plan that can bridge the gap between the current situation and a successful Peace Summit," Zelensky said.

"For us, this is a Victory Plan. For each of your countries, it's a plan for reliable stability. When the Plan is fully implemented, Russia will lose the ability to threaten us, to threaten Europe," he said.

"In October, November, and December, we have a real chance to move things toward peace and lasting stability. The situation on the battlefield creates an opportunity to make this choice – a choice for decisive action to end the war no later than in 2025," Zelensky said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine