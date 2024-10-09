Croatia Preparing Another Security Aid Package For Ukraine - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Croatia is preparing another security assistance package for Ukraine, adding that weapons included in this package will add protection not only to Ukraine but also to stability in the region.

The head of state said this at a press following the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit and bilateral talks with Croatian Prime Andrej Plenkovic in Dubrovnik (Croatia), Ukrinform reports.

"I have already mentioned 11 security packages from Croatia for Ukraine. And we discussed the filling of the next package. It is already being prepared. The weapons that will be included in the next package will add protection not only to our country but also to stability in the region," Zelensky said.

He added that during the bilateral negotiations, the parties paid considerable attention to the development of the defense industry and joint defense production, including localization.

"I invited Croatia to invest in the production of drones. Work on strengthening our defense is already underway at the intergovernmental level, and we will be strengthening this," Zelensky said.

