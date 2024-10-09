Laos: ASEAN Is Strengthening Its Position, Attracting External Partners

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Laos's Prime Sonexay Siphandone said Wednesday that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is constantly strengthening its position internationally, attracting external partners.

At the opening of the 44th and 45th ASEAN summits in Laos, the PM said that ASEAN member states are ready for greater flexibility and connectivity, while strengthening their relevance on the world stage.

He highlighted the expansion of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) as more countries seek to align with the treaty.

He pointed out that his country believes that ASEAN's achievements are based on mutual trust and cooperation among the ten member states, through its adherence to the ASEAN method and principle.

For his part, Laos's President Thongloun Sisoulith said in his opening statement that his country is in line with ASEAN's principles of enhancing connectivity and resilience.

He stated his country's ambition of transforming from a land-locked state to a land-based hub for regional and international communication.

He pointed out that ASEAN is home to about 700 million people, making it the third largest economy in Asia, and the fifth largest in the world, with predictions of becoming fourth largest economy by 2030.

For his part, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim outlined three priorities for ASEAN when his country assumes presidency in 2025, all relating to enhancing regional and international aspects of the association.

Malaysia's PM noted that intra-ASEAN trade remained low for decades, despite significant economic growth in Southeast Asia, and that with determination, ASEAN can become fourth largest economy.

He urged ASEAN member states to explore and expand economic partnerships beyond regional borders.

Malaysia's proposal to hold the ASEAN-GCC and China summit in 2025 as part of the ASEAN summits aims to achieve this expansion, he said.

The ASEAN summits that kicked off last Tuesday in Vientiane are expected to be attended from the ASEAN dialogue partners, including China, India, South Korea, Japan, Russia, and the USA.

The summits will conclude on October 11 with Laos's handover of next year's ASEAN presidency to Malaysia. (end)

