Commercial Bank Unveils 'For Everyone, Every Day, For Just QR1' Campaign Enriching Customer Experiences

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital solutions in Qatar, announced the launch of its campaign 'For Everyone, Every Day, For Just QR1' in Qatar. The continues to set the standard with its 'first-of-its-kind' offer and customer-driven initiative. For a limited time, the bank's credit cardholders can unveil numerous exciting new offers every day for just QR1.

Valid until 31st December 2024, Commercial Bank has partnered with Rafeeq, Doha Quest, Powerhouse Gym, Mr. Valet, Papa John's, Bo's Coffee, and Tasty Tea offering unmatched value and daily rewards directly to individual's fingertips.

During a press conference at its headquarters yesterday, EGM and Head of Retail Banking at Commercial Bank, Shahnawaz Rashid; EGM, Marketing and CB Real Estate, Hussein Al Abdulla and other officials took part.

Responding to a query by The Peninsula on the kind of offers and daily updates, Shahnawaz Rashid said:“All customers are informed about the offer via social media applications. In addition to that, emails are sent and customers can also avail of the daily offers on the website.” He also mentioned that it is prominently displayed at all the outlets, where customers can check out the specific offers everyday.

Making note of the campaign's tremendous impact across the country, Rashid said:“We have got an overwhelming response from our customers and want our credit card to be the credit card of choice for our client. So our first priority is to ensure that there is enough intrinsic value that we create for our customers as far as the credit card value proposition is concerned and I think the best is yet to come.”

In a statement to the press, Rashid explained,“Guided by our unwavering commitment to delivering unmatched value and enhancing the everyday lifestyle of our customers, this campaign represents yet another milestone in our mission to introduce exclusive, first-of-their-kind offers in Qatar. With Commercial Bank at the forefront of innovation, we are making it easier than ever for customers to enjoy a wide range of experiences across the city for a fraction of the cost, ensuring that extraordinary moments are always within reach.”

Hussein Al Abdulla stated,“Our customers have always been at the core of our vision, shaping every step we take. This campaign is more than just a promotion; it reflects our commitment to enriching the lives of our customers by delivering exceptional experiences that go far beyond traditional banking.”

“Whether through innovative services or exclusive opportunities, we strive to enhance their daily lives, reinforcing our promise to always put them first,” he added.