Al Fardan Group And The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort Celebrate Grand Opening Of Oman's Ultimate Luxury Address

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: of Culture, Sports and Youth, Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham bin Tarik Al Said, ushered a new era in luxury hospitality for the region as he marked the grand opening of The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort. The celebratory evening, proudly hosted by Alfardan Group and The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort, welcomed more than 200 distinguished guests, local and regional dignitaries, members of Alfardan and Marriott International, and star, Saif Ali Khan to an enchanting evening gala showcasing the resort's avant-garde design.

“This project highlights the deep bilateral ties between Qatar and Oman, strengthening our shared vision for achieving economic diversification and developing various industries especially the hospitality sector,” stated Omar Hussain Alfardan, President and CEO of Alfardan Group.“We are honored to unveil The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort, a true symbol of luxury and elegance in Muscat. Our longstanding partnership with the St. Regis reflects our commitment to excellence, and we are proud to contribute to Oman's tourism sector and economic growth, positioning the Sultanate of Oman as a premier destination on the global stage.”

David Marriott, Chairman of the Board of Marriott International, expressed,“Together with the Alfardan Group, we are thrilled to celebrate the opening of The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort. Oman is a thriving leisure destination attracting global travelers to experience the country's natural beauty and rich culture, and the resort perfectly blends Oman's storied heritage with the brand's timeless glamour. The debut of the St. Regis brand in Oman marks a significant milestone as we continue to support the country's growing tourism sector.”