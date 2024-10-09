World Cup Qualifiers: Qatar Eye Turnaround As Uzbekistan And Iran Fight To Top Group

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Exciting battles are on the cards among the teams in Group A as the 2026 Asian Qualifiers are set to resume tomorrow. Qatar will look to get their campaign back on track, while continental powerhouse Iran and in-form Uzbekistan are poised to clash for supremacy in the group after perfect starts.

Two-time Asian champions Qatar began the third qualifying round as favorites to secure automatic qualification for the global showpiece alongside Iran. However, a slow start, marked by a home loss to the United Arab Emirates and a disappointing draw with lower-ranked North Korea, has put significant pressure on Marquez Lopez's side.

Aiming to improve their position in the group, Al Annabi, who currently sit in fifth place, will be eager to secure three points when they host Maxim Lisitsyn-coached Kyrgyzstan at Al Thumama Stadium tomorrow. A comprehensive win over the visitors, ranked 106th in the FIFA rankings, will help bolster Qatar's confidence ahead of a crucial clash against Iran five days later.

Despite their rough start, Kyrgyzstan – making their debut in the third round – are expected to pose a tough challenge as they seek their first points.

At Tashkent's Bunyodkor Stadium, hosts Uzbekistan and Iran will go head-to-head in a top-of-the-table clash.

Hoping for their first-ever World Cup spot, Uzbekistan got off to a dream start, defeating North Korea 1-0 and Kyrgyzstan 3-2 in their opening matches. They currently sit atop the group on goal difference.

Iran have similarly maintained their perfect run, defeating Kyrgyzstan 1-0 and edging past the UAE with the same score-line.

Paulo Bento's UAE will host North Korea at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain tomorrow as they aim to return to winning ways following their defeat to Iran. They began their campaign with a stunning 3-1 victory over Qatar.

Following tomorrow's matches, the next round involving Group A teams is scheduled to take place on October 15.

The third round of Asian Qualifiers features 18 teams divided into three groups, with the top two finishers securing direct qualification for the World Cup.