Tickets Now On Sale For 2025 Motogp Grand Prix Of Qatar At Lusail Circuit

Doha, Qatar: The Lusail International Circuit (LIC) has announced that tickets are now available for the thrilling 2025 MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar.

Set to take place from April 11-13, 2025, MotoGP promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for motorsport enthusiasts in Qatar.

Since 2008, the Qatar Grand Prix has established itself as one of the most visually appealing events on the MotoGP calendar with its unique night-time racing format. The combination of cutting-edge facilities and the dazzling lights of Lusail creates an unparalleled spectacle that has become a hallmark.

Exciting rider changes set to electrify the grid

The 2025 season brings thrilling changes to the MotoGP grid, headlined by the sensational move of eight-time world champion Marc Marquez to the factory Ducati team. This switch has sent shock waves through the paddock and promises to shake up the competitive landscape. Fans will be eager to see how Marquez adapts to the formidable Desmosedici and whether he can challenge his new teammate, reigning double World Champion, Francesco Bagnaia.

Other notable moves include Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi joining Aprilia Racing, while Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales make the switch to Red Bull KTM Tech3. With these significant changes, the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix is set to be an unmissable event as riders acclimate to their new machines and teams under the dazzling Lusail lights.

The Qatar Grand Prix will showcase the world's top riders competing on the 5.4-kilometer LIC track. This world-class venue features a flowing layout with a mix of medium and high-speed corners, a main straight over one kilometer in length, artificial grass surroundings that prevent sand intrusion, ensuring optimal racing conditions and permanent outdoor lighting for spectacular night racing. For corporate and group requests, contact [email protected] .

Ticket Information

Fans can purchase tickets through LIC's official website.

For QR200, a 3-day ticket grants access to:



Free seating within the Main Grandstand and General Admission zone - Lusail Hill, a dedicated elevated viewing area at the end of Turn 1.

Fan Zone with entertainment and activities for all ages.

MotoGP merchandising and other retail outlets.

Complimentary return shuttles between Lusail Metro Station and the circuit.

Easy access to free parking and taxi pick-up and drop-off zone. Children under 12 years of age can attend for free, but tickets must be booked in advance through the official website.

Event schedule

Friday, April 11, 2025: Free practice.

Saturday, April 12, 2025: Qualifying for all teams and Sprint race.

Sunday, April 13, 2025: Thrilling race day finale.