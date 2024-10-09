AM Best Briefing In Bahrain To Explore State Of MENA Insurance Markets

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )-- AM Best will host a briefing focused on the insurance markets of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) on 18 November 2024, at the Crowne Plaza Manama in Manama, Bahrain. The event is being held in association with the Bahrain Insurance Association.

At the event, senior AM Best analysts and leading executives from the (re)insurance will discuss recent developments in on the MENA region's markets and anticipate their impact in the short-to-medium term. Included in the programme will be updates on the global and MENA region reinsurance sectors, as well as a presentation on insurance ramifications stemming from the major United Arab Emirates floods of April 2024. Additionally, Shivash Bhagaloo, managing partner of Lux Actuaries & Consultants, will his share his observations regarding implementation of IFRS 17 in the region.

Registration for the market briefing begins at 9:00 a.m. AST; the programme begins at 9:30 a.m. A networking lunch will follow. Please visit for more information or to register.

The Bahrain Insurance Association works to facilitate an exchange of information related to insurance and to create better insurance awareness for the various segments of the society. Stimulating education and training and improving the technical skills within the insurance industry. To learn more about the association, please visit .

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit .

