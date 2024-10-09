Will Hurricane Milton Affect Panama?

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Milton is the name given to the hurricane considered by meteorological experts to be the most powerful in history. Its full force will reach the coast of Florida in the United States in the next few hours.

And its effects will not only be felt in this place, its aftermath will be spread throughout the Atlantic Ocean. Will it reach Panama? The National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc) issued a warning on Tuesday night.

Sinaproc declared a“green alert” throughout the country, a call for caution and prevention in the face of“possible risk situations”; in this case, due to the position of Hurricane Milton located over the southeastern United States.

“The conjunction of these systems will favor the increase of southerly winds over our country, thus increasing instability,” said Sinaproc when issuing the alert, in accordance with a report from the Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology of Panama, which has warned of“unstable and favorable conditions for the generation of rainy events with significant storms, especially in the afternoon and evening hours” of this Wednesday.

Sinaproc's recommendations for citizens in this situation are, mainly, to stay informed through official sources, in addition to avoiding outdoor activities, such as hiking, visits to lakes, beaches and rivers, urging the population to follow these recommendations to minimize risks and ensure their safety.

