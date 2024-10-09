RBNZ Accelerated Policy Easing, Knocking Out NZD
The Reserve bank of New Zealand cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 4.75%, following a 25 basis point cut in August. Explaining its decision, the RBNZ noted that inflation was approaching 2%, the midpoint of the target range of 1-3%. Inflation is, therefore, moving away from the circle of concern. Meanwhile, economic activity is subdued, partly as a result of restrictive monetary policy.
