Greenenergybreaks - Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (SIRC) Subsidiary Design, Build Of Net-Zero Photovoltaic System

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Solar Integrated Roofing

(OTC: SIRC)

is reporting that its subsidiary, PLEMCo, has completed the design and build of a net-zero, solar photovoltaic system. According to the announcement, the system is part of the USACE Lake Isabella Permanent Operations Buildings project, located at Lake Isabella in California. The company noted that the project included ground and roof-mount solar arrays, with the energy produced through the system being a“valuable addition to the many other sustainable solutions included in the overall design of the site.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing is an integrated, single-source solutions provider of solar power, roofing and EV charging systems, specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout North America. The company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation and legacy-focused leadership.



