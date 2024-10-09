Rafeeq Sponsors LWW's Season 3

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Rafeeq has entered into a sponsorship agreement with Lusail Winter Wonderland (LWW), a project of Estithmar Holding, for the third season of Qatar's premier entertainment destination.

In collaboration with Rafeeq, LWW will introduce additional activities and events that are set to captivate guests throughout the season, a statement said.

A standout feature this season will be the introduction of 'Rafeeq Village', a hub designed to be one of the most vibrant and dynamic attractions in the park.

The village will offer a diverse selection of handpicked restaurants and cafes, catering to a wide range of preferences and ensuring a memorable gastronomic experience for every visitor. In addition to exceptional dining options, Rafeeq Village will host live entertainment and interactive activities, for all ages.

As part of its sponsorship, Rafeeq will organise weekly events throughout the season, offering visitors the chance to win prizes. The company will also host prominent celebrities and content creators from Qatar and the region.

Rafeeq will facilitate the sale and delivery of LWW entry wristbands through its app. Visitors will be able to purchase wristbands, available in a variety of packages and have them delivered directly to their homes. This service allows guests to begin their adventure at LWW immediately upon arrival, bypassing the need to wait in ticket lines.

Situated on Al Maha Island and spanning 100,000sq m, LWW is Qatar's foremost entertainment destination. A project by Estithmar Holding, LWW has significantly contributed to Qatar's tourism and entertainment landscape, offering a one-of-a-kind experience that appeals to all tastes and ages. As the first of its kind in the region, this world-class attraction continues to draw visitors from across the GCC and around the globe.

The third season of LWW will feature over 80 rides and activities, with daily live performances at Rafeeq Village, in addition to ongoing roaming entertainment throughout the park.

Founded in 2018, Rafeeq is a pioneering Qatari company that has rapidly established itself as a leading player in the region's service industry. Rafeeq provides innovative solutions through its platforms, such as Rafeeq Market and Rafeeq Stars, becoming the first Qatari and regional service provider to offer a comprehensive range of products and services.

Rafeeq's platform connects users with groceries, florists, pharmacies, fashion retailers, and more, while its strategic partnerships with leading social media influencers further extend its reach and impact across Qatar and the wider region.

