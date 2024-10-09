(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CyberQ Group Founder Chris Woods Nominated for Tech Leader of the Year at Birmingham Tech Week

- Chris Woods - CyberQ Group CEOWEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chris Woods, Founder of CyberQ Group , a leading provider of innovative cybersecurity solutions and services, has been nominated for the prestigious Tech Leader of the Year award at Birmingham Tech Week 2024. This nomination recognises Chris Woods' outstanding contributions to the technology industry and his visionary leadership in driving innovation and growth within CyberQ Group.Since founding CyberQ Group in 2017, Chris Woods has been committed to making businesses cyber resilient. With a focus on delivering bespoke solutions tailored to each client's unique needs, CyberQ Group has become a trusted partner for organisations of all sizes – from ambitious start-ups to global enterprises. Under his guidance, the company has developed groundbreaking AI-powered security tools and services, including advanced threat monitoring and vulnerability assessment platforms. They have also secured significant funding to fuel expansion and research into cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies. This has enabled them to grow their international presence with offices in the UK, US, and the Philippines, allowing for 24/7 "follow-the-sun" support for their global clientele. CyberQ Group has achieved industry recognition for its commitment to excellence, including CREST accreditation for its penetration testing services and ISO 27001 certification across all its offerings. It has also built a team of world-renowned cybersecurity experts with deep expertise across a wide range of sectors and specialisms."I am honoured to be nominated for this award and grateful for the recognition of my work and the dedication of the entire CyberQ Group team," said Chris Woods. "This nomination is a testament to our commitment to providing our clients with the highest level of cybersecurity expertise and service."The Tech Leader of the Year award is a highlight of Birmingham Tech Week, which takes place from 21st to 25th October. The award ceremony will be held on 25th October at the ICC in Birmingham.About CyberQ GroupCyberQ Group is an award-winning UK-based cybersecurity services provider with a global reach. They provide a comprehensive suite of services designed to help businesses achieve cyber resilience, including CREST-approved penetration testing to identify and mitigate vulnerabilities; security operations centre (SOC) services for 24/7 monitoring, threat detection and incident response; threat monitoring with proactive intelligence gathering and analysis; cyber risk assessments to evaluate and manage cyber risks; digital human reconnaissance and cyber due diligence to protect against social engineering; and smart building cyber assurance (SBCA) to secure connected building systems. CyberQ Group is ISO 27001 certified for all its services and is a registered and accredited supplier on the G-Cloud framework.About Birmingham Tech WeekBirmingham Tech Week is an annual event that celebrates the thriving technology sector in the West Midlands. It brings together tech professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors to network, learn about the latest trends, and explore new opportunities.

The Team

CyberQ Group

8000614725 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.