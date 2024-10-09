REVOLT WORLD 2024 BOASTS NEW RECORD BREAKING ATTENDANCE ACROSS ITS THREE-DAY IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Annual Weekend Empowered the Black Community By Centering Culture, Entrepreneurship, and Wellness

REVOLT WORLD was presented by Walmart, With Other Notable Sponsors Including Mountain Dew, McDonald's, State Farm, Pepsi, Doritos, Starry, and GM

This Year's Artists Included Offset, Yung Miami, Pusha T, Flo Milli, Method Man, Ari Fletcher, Boosie, Jacquees, Rob49, Sukihana, Durand Bernarr, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, Cash Cobain and More

ATLANTA, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REVOLT WORLD's 2024 three-day immersive experience took place from Friday, September 20 through Sunday, September 22 and boasted a record-breaking attendance of over 35,000 attendees across three days. Its theme of "We Create the Future" gathered creators, entrepreneurs, students, artists, and multi-hyphenates in an expansive, interactive environment. "The mission of REVOLT WORLD is to directly impact lives through education and entertainment, while also providing real-time access to opportunities that will elevate the collective, making this event truly a platform for the people, offering something valuable for everybody," said Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT. "Building on the historic success of our first year, the ultimate vision is to take this experience to cities around the world; so we're thankful to Walmart and our other brand partners who believe in what we've built and continue investing in the future of REVOLT WORLD."

Across the jam-packed weekend of events, REVOLT WORLD kicked off with a performance by DJ Tori Brixx and Ari Fletcher's Live Cooking Show, as she gave Lil Duval great food and even better conversation. To follow that evening, REVOLT WORLD hosted a dynamic lineup of performances such as Lady London, BIA, Flo Milli and Coi Leray who all headlined under the "Women are the Future" banner Friday evening at the World Stage, presented by Walmart. Additional performances by heavy hitters Offset, Cash Cobain, 42Dugg, Rob49 and B-Hen's Block Party featuring Mariah the Scientist, Durand Bernarr and Lay Bankz entertained a massive crowd on Saturday night.

Throughout the weekend in the Opportunity Center, attendees engaged with professionals across various fields and top companies for 750 hours of mentoring, executive chats and a career fair. The REVOLT WORLD app accumulated 68,000 professional networking interactions within its infrastructure. In a post-event consumer survey, 86% of attendees said "I left REVOLT WORLD feeling better about myself" and more than 50% of attendees left with a new business opportunity that blossomed on the ground at REVOLT WORLD. In the sold out Wellness Zone sponsored by State Farm, guests were able to experience sound baths, movement sessions, massages and guided meditation. "REVOLT WORLD marked an incredible moment for our brand, exceeding expectations by setting record attendance and delivering so many memorable moments, which is a true testament to the hard work of everyone on the team," said Deon Graham, Chief Brand Officer at REVOLT. "Atlanta remains the epicenter of culture and the city continuously shows up every year to support this platform for creativity and connection, which is just a small glimpse into what's possible when we unify to educate and empower the next generation of cultural leaders."

Additionally, The REVOLT stage held REVOLT's top performing shows, Caresha Please with Boosie Badazz, Drink Champs with Method Man, Receipts Live with DDG and Jacquees, Big Facts with Skilla Baby, Lynae Vanee's Parking Lot Pimpin' with Rep. Jasmine Crockett, Baller Alert with Sukihana, Tez on Ten, Blackprint with REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels and Cam Newton and a "Designing the Future Through AI" masterclass sponsored by GM. The Creator Studio sponsored by Doritos held impactful conversations via American Sesh with Pinky Cole Hayes and Derrick Hayes, "Creativity is Inclusive" conversation with Dyllón Burnside, Saucey Santana and Dominique Morgan highlighting how the LGBTQ+ community has been at the forefront of creativity, and a packed out room with Pusha T and Walter Tucker for their "Building a Lifestyle Brand" masterclass. The Gaming Zone powered by Mountain Dew featured a "Future State of Hip Hop Gaming" panel with Schoolboy Q, gaming tournaments, cosplay, and more. The talent and programming slate also included REVOLT News, Law Roach and Speedy Morman. Other experiences included Walmart's The Shoutout Black Creators Activation, a Starry basketball court and HBCU Fizz Fest Finale hosted by Mariah Rose and Ms. Basketball, McDonald's Change of Fashion Runway and a Doritos Crash The Super Bowl opportunity. REVOLT premiered a 90-minute recap special, REVOLT WORLD: We Create the Future, with event highlights on Monday, October 7 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT across its linear network, website and streaming app.

