The Juice Plus+ Company Proudly Continues Support Of St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend Presented By Juice Plus+ For 23 Years

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLLIERVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Juice Plus+ Company, continues its mission to inspire healthy living around the world and positivity in the communities it serves as presenting sponsor of St. Jude Memphis Marathon®

Weekend . Juice Plus+

has sponsored St. Jude Memphis Marathon ®

Weekend since the event's inception in 2001, making great strides in raising funds and awareness for the research and of cancer and other life-threatening diseases at

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ® .

Juice Plus+ Partner and Team Juice Plus+ Captain, Pamelia Parker, at the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend Presented by Juice Plus+.

As the largest single-day fundraiser for St. Jude, this year's event takes place Saturday, December 7, 2024, and helps St. Jude in its work advancing treatments while keeping its promise that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food so they can focus on helping their child live.



"We are incredibly grateful to our friends at Juice Plus+, who have been a cornerstone of the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend for more than two decades," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr. , President and CEO of ALSAC , the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Together, we have brought supporters and newcomers to our beloved home city for one shared mission - curing childhood cancer. Juice Plus+ has been a vital force in driving our mission forward and bringing hope to children and families here in our hometown and around the globe."

"Together with our strong community of Juice Plus+ Partners our goal is to enable healthy, positive change that has real impact on communities.

We are inspired by St. Jude and the critical work they do to impact children's lives," shared Travis Garza, Global Chief Executive Officer of The Juice Plus+ Company. "We look forward to this continued partnership and to making a difference to families during the time they need it most."

In addition to serving as presenting sponsor, Juice Plus+ is integrated throughout the event with activities including:



Corporate employees and sales Partners participating on Team Juice Plus+



In 2023, over 80 teammates raised more than $143K

Hosting a spirit station along the course

With the Juice Plus+ Healthy Starts program, an adult who buys Juice Plus+ can gift free Juice Plus+ to a child in their life, and they can share their progress in optional Healthy Starts Surveys.

Participate in the St. Jude Memphis Marathon presented by Juice Plus+

Choose the marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K, or take on the 2-Race Challenge or to volunteer or cheer instead, knowing it's all in support of the kids of St. Jude. Select your distance and join runners from across the country to support St. Jude kids.

Sign up here:

.

About The Juice Plus+ Company

The Juice Plus+ Company is a global health and wellness brand with a mission to inspire healthy living around the world offering a range of plant-based products.

It operates in 23 markets, powered by a group of 200,000 independent Juice Plus+ Business Partners serving over a million customers-more information on the Juice Plus+ website .

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire

to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on X , Instagram , LinkedIn

and TikTok , and subscribing to its YouTube

channel.

St. Jude Questions? Contact us at [email protected] or (800) 565-5112.

Juice Plus+ PR Questions?

Contact Elizabeth Bergman at

[email protected]

or 917-903-6768.

SOURCE Juice Plus+

