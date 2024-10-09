Intrauterine Devices Market Predicted To Grow At 3.5% CAGR, Reaching $8.67 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Intrauterine Devices Market

Growing consciousness of long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARC) is driving the demand.

- Polaris Market ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Our intrauterine devices market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.Polaris Market Research has recently published its latest analysis titled“Intrauterine Devices Market." The report reveals that the market for intrauterine devices was valued at USD 6.38 billion in 2023. The market is projected to grow to USD 8.67 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.Market IntroductionAn intrauterine device is a kind of birth control measure that the healthcare donor thrusts into the uterus. IUDs are the most frequent kind of long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARC). Upon inserting the IUD, the concerns about birth control can be mitigated until its replacement. LARCs that involve IUDs and contraceptive implants are the most productive configuration of birth control that does not need surgery.All IUDs activate an immune retaliation. The body identifies an IUD as an attacker and emanates into measures to safeguard itself. This procedure develops in inflammation. Inflammation in the uterus generates an ambiance that is dangerous to the sperm. Thus, sperm cannot extend to the fallopian tubes to fertilize an egg. The particular attributes of copper and hormonal IUDs also prohibit sperm from abandoning the uterus. The growing cases of accidental pregnancies and approved government directives encourage family planning to push the intrauterine devices market demand.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sampleMarket Drivers and Opportunities:Technological Progressions: Technological progressions in IUDs, such as the advancement of hormone-discharging devices that provide contraceptive and therapeutic advantages, push the market augmentation. Critical movements involve the escalating inclination for non surgical, productive birth regulation procedures and growing demand in advancing regions because of enhanced approach to healthcare services is boosting the demand for intrauterine devices market growth.Growing Acquisition of LARC:The growing acquisition of Long-Acting Reversible Contraceptives (LARC) is notably impacted by government capabilities and investment targeted at enhancing approach and consciousness. In 2022, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) registered dilated reinforcement for LARC procedures through initiatives such as Title X, which offers important family planning services to deprived populations.Precise Insertion Instruments: Progression in the insertion approach and the obtainability of more accurate insertion instruments are rendering the procedure secure and more approachable. Such technological advancements allure more users and provoke healthcare donors to endorse IUDs as a feasible contraceptive alternative.Key Companies in Intrauterine Devices Market.Bayer AG.CooperSurgical Inc..DKT International.Egemen International.HLL Lifecare Limited.Medisafe Distribution Inc..Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd..OCON Medical Ltd..Pregna International Limited.Prosan International BV.SMB Corporation.The Cooper Companies Inc..Mona Lisa NV.Sebela Pharmaceuticals.Medicines360Segmental Analysis:.The intrauterine devices market segmentation is based on product, age group, end user, and region..Based on product analysis, the hormonal IUD segment held the largest market share. This is due to their binary functionality of offering productive contraception and handling situations such as heavy menstrual bleeding..By age group analysis, the 25-29 segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to its notable percentage of women looking for productive and prolonged contraceptive solutions while handling career and family planning.Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricingRegional Overview:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the intrauterine devices market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of elevated consciousness and receipt of contraceptive methods, strong healthcare framework, and robust reinforcement from governmental and nongovernmental firms for family planning drive.Europe: Europe is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The elevated consciousness and receipt of IUDs as a chosen contraceptive method fuels the regional market expansion.Inquire more about this report before purchase:/inquire-before-buyingFAQsHow much is the intrauterine devices market?The market size was valued at USD 6.38 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 8.67 billion by 2032.What is the growth rate of intrauterine devices market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.5% during 2023–2032.Which region held the largest market share?North America held the largest share of the global market in 2023.Based on the product, which segment led the market?The hormonal IUD segment dominated the market.Browse More Research Reports:Medical Imaging Equipment MarketU.S. Diabetes Devices MarketAnatomic Pathology Equipment & Supplies MarketGlucose Biosensor MarketSurgical Suction Instruments MarketAbout Polaris Market Research:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

