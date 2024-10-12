'Changemaker': UK Ex-PM Boris Johnson Showers Praise On PM Modi In New Memoir, Stresses Strong India-UK Friendship
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former British prime Minister Boris Johnson is all praise for“change-maker” Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a new memoir that reflects upon his eventful Political career and recalls a“curious astral energy” that he felt on his very first meeting with the Indian leader.
Repeatedly stressing the strong India-UK friendship in the context of the Indo-Pacific, the former prime minister credits himself for setting the course for a“proper free-trade deal” with India thanks to finding "exactly the partner and friend" needed with Modi.
