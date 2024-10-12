عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
QRCS Enhances Food Security, Livelihoods In Afghanistan

QRCS Enhances Food Security, Livelihoods In Afghanistan


10/12/2024 2:00:16 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: With funding from the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) proceeds with the project to enhance resilience among the families most affected by conflicts and natural disasters in Afghanistan by enhancing food security and livelihoods.

Co-implemented by QRCSs representation office in Afghanistan and the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS), the project aimed to making the communities most affected by conflicts and natural disasters in Faryab, Farah, and Helmand provinces more resilient by distributing basic food supplies to 800 families, about 5,600 people, from the most vulnerable families in the target provinces, as well as helping them start productive, income-generating enterprises.

The first component of the project has been recently launched with five-month vocational and technical training workshops for 150 trainees. The areas of training offered include electricity, carpentry, auto/engine mechanics, A/C and refrigeration, and others.

MENAFN12102024000063011010ID1108772664


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search