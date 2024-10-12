QRCS Enhances Food Security, Livelihoods In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: With funding from the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) proceeds with the project to enhance resilience among the families most affected by conflicts and natural disasters in Afghanistan by enhancing food security and livelihoods.

Co-implemented by QRCSs representation office in Afghanistan and the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS), the project aimed to making the communities most affected by conflicts and natural disasters in Faryab, Farah, and Helmand provinces more resilient by distributing basic food supplies to 800 families, about 5,600 people, from the most vulnerable families in the target provinces, as well as helping them start productive, income-generating enterprises.

The first component of the project has been recently launched with five-month vocational and technical training workshops for 150 trainees. The areas of training offered include electricity, carpentry, auto/engine mechanics, A/C and refrigeration, and others.