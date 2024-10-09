ICCIMA urges for addressing challenges surrounding branding in Iran

(MENAFN) During the inaugural meeting of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), stakeholders including commercial brands, economic operators, and various representatives convened to address the challenges surrounding branding in Iran. This meeting served as a platform for discussing the critical issues that hinder the effective branding of Iranian products and services in both domestic and international markets.



As reported by the ICCIMA portal, participants at the meeting advocated for the establishment of a Supreme Council of Branding within the chamber. The proposed council aims to develop a comprehensive roadmap to enhance and promote Iranian brands, recognizing the pivotal role branding plays in the country's economic development. The attendees highlighted that a strategic approach to branding is essential for improving the visibility and reputation of Iranian goods on the global stage.



The meeting featured key figures, including ICCIMA Head Samad Hassanzadeh and former Minister of Industry, Mining, and Trade Mohammad Reza Nematzadeh, who emphasized the importance of branding for Iran's economic advancement. Hassanzadeh pointed out that the Iranian government must leverage branding to bolster foreign trade. He noted that insufficient focus on branding contributes to a negative perception of Iranian commercial products and services in target markets, ultimately diminishing Iran's share in global trade.



In his remarks, Hassanzadeh underscored the potential benefits of effective branding, stating that it could enhance Iran's influence in global economic matters across various sectors. However, he acknowledged existing challenges in economic management and expressed hope that stakeholders could collectively fulfill their responsibilities to improve branding efforts and elevate Iran's standing in international markets.

