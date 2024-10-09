Iran’s air fleet transports over 18.5 million passengers in H1

(MENAFN) According to the most recent figures from the Iranian and Urban Development Ministry, the country’s air fleet successfully transported over 18.5 million during the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year, which spans from March 20 to September 21. This data highlights the robust activity within Iran's sector and reflects an increasing reliance on air travel among the populace.



The report detailed that a total of 144,000 flights were conducted within the country for domestic travel during this same six-month period. This high volume of domestic flights indicates a significant demand for air travel across various regions of Iran, as individuals increasingly opt for quicker transportation options to navigate the vast distances within the country.



In addition to domestic flights, international travel also saw notable activity, with approximately 17,000 flights operating on international routes. These flights facilitated the movement of around 2.1 million passengers beyond Iran's borders, showcasing the air fleet's role in connecting Iran with the global community and enhancing its international connectivity.



Overall, the statistics underscore the crucial role that air transport plays in Iran’s transportation infrastructure, accommodating millions of passengers through both domestic and international services. The substantial number of flights and passengers highlights the ongoing recovery and growth of the aviation sector in Iran as it adapts to the needs of travelers both within and outside the country.

