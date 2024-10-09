EU airline’s chief demands that Chinese pay for flying over Russia

(MENAFN) Marjan Rintel, the CEO of Royal Dutch Airlines (KLM), has called for the European Union to implement financial measures aimed at addressing the competitive advantages enjoyed by Chinese airlines, which are currently able to traverse Russian airspace without restrictions. This plea comes in light of the ongoing sanctions against Russia, which have significantly affected European carriers.



Since the onset of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, Western nations have closed their airspace to Russian airlines, leading to retaliatory bans from Moscow on aircraft from what it terms "unfriendly nations." As a result, European airlines have been forced to reroute their flights, a change that has not only increased fuel consumption but also elevated operational costs.



Rintel emphasized the disparity in airspace access during an interview with Dutch broadcaster WNL, stating, “Russia’s airspace is closed to European airlines, while Chinese carriers fly over it, which can save two to four hours. You see that reflected in pricing, and consequently, our costs are higher.” She expressed concern that this inequity has led to a disadvantage for European airlines in the competitive landscape.



To address this imbalance, Rintel suggested that the European Union should explore various options to level the playing field. “Europe can at least explore how we can level the playing field by adjusting pricing or examining other alternatives,” she stated, urging for a proactive approach from Brussels.



In light of rising operational costs exacerbated by the airspace restrictions, KLM is also planning to implement austerity measures aimed at achieving savings of EUR450 million (USD494 million) annually. This includes a projected EUR100 million in savings through adjustments in in-flight catering services.



Rintel further highlighted challenges within the Dutch labor market, noting that the tight labor conditions and rising wages differ from those in France, where KLM's parent company, Air France-KLM, operates. She pointed out that the shortage of pilots and technicians may necessitate roster changes and the outsourcing of maintenance tasks.



As KLM navigates these challenges, the call for European Union intervention underscores the need for a reevaluation of policies that impact the aviation industry, particularly in light of the changing geopolitical landscape. The situation reflects broader concerns about fairness in competition and the sustainability of European airlines amidst escalating operational pressures.

MENAFN09102024000045015687ID1108761781