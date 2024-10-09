Big B Gets Asked Out On A Coffee Date By Contestant On ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Veteran icon Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting the quiz based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', was asked for a coffee date by a contestant on his show.

In the latest episode of the show, Pardeep Kaur Benipal from Rajasthan, takes the hot seat. Pardeep, who completed her MBBS in China, charms both the audience and Amitabh Bachchan with her vibrant personality. She also requested Big B to call her "Peri" as she doesn't like her full name.

Adding to the engaging banter, Pardeep asked the senior to join her for a coffee date. Taken by surprise, Big B obliged, calling for coffee to be brought to the stage, and with his characteristic wit, he said, "Please change the lights!" setting the tone for the date.

In a candid moment, Big B also addressed the audience with his signature warmth and humility stating.

He said, "I arrive at work in the morning and leave at night, but I always enjoy listening to you all. When I arrive for work in the morning, the first thing I do is ask about all of you. I'm not just saying this because you're here, I genuinely mean it”.

He further mentioned,“I ask if the audience has arrived, whether they're seated comfortably, if they've been taken care of, how long they've been sitting, and if they've had water. You all sit here while we prepare, and we don't like to waste your time. That's why we ensure that as soon as you're settled, we immediately start the show”.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 16, airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.