Healthy Churches 2030 Virtual Conference - A Response To Health Disparities In The Black Community

The 11th Annual Healthy
Churches 2030 Virtual conference
brings together faith and public health
leaders to inform and advocate for African Americans to have better health outcomes. The three-day virtual event takes place November 18 – 20, 2024 and features 75+ speakers, 30+ educational sessions and 150+ downloadable resources. The conference is presented by The Balm In Gilead, Inc., a non-profit with more than 37 years of experience connecting public health and faith.
The Healthy Churches 2030 Virtual Conference brings together local communities to advocate for better health outcomes.
The Balm In Gilead, Inc. provides life-saving health information for the Black community.
"Everyday our goal is to reach and provide life-saving information to our community.
My team and I work very hard to bring to our people information on disease awareness, treatment, prevention and how to access higher levels of standards of care, which is often not known or provided to us," said Dr. Pernessa C. Seele, Founder & CEO, The Balm In Gilead, Inc.
The conference is designed for faith and community members, public health professionals, and every person concerned with their own health and the health of their family members.
The purpose of the Healthy Churches 2030 conference is to equip African American faith communities and families with knowledge and tools to prevent and help reduce the tremendous burden of health disparities due to systematic racism and lack of access to quality care.
The conference will feature discussions on healthcare innovations and new medical inventions, along with keynote presentations, symposiums, interactive cooking and fitness sessions, and gospel performances. Conference topics include cardiovascular disease, diabetes, genetic kidney disease, prostate cancer, mental health, autoimmune
diseases, reproductive justice, periphical artery disease, multiple myeloma
and more.
Featured Speakers:
Dr. Joy DeGruy
President & CEO
Joy DeGruy Publications, Inc., Portland, OR
Joel Bervell
Science Communicator
Medical Mythbuster and Podcast Host
Fatima Cody Stanford, MD
Associate Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics
Obesity Medicine Physician
Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
Dr.
Pernessa C. Seele
Founder & CEO
The Balm In Gilead Inc., Richmond, VA
Bishop Horace E. Smith, MD
Senior Pastor, Apostolic Faith Church
Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Chicago, IL
Pastor Donnie McClurkin
Renowned Gospel Artist and Minister
Brandon P. Fleming
Renowned Speaker, Author
Nationally Acclaimed Educator
Jovonta Patton
Stellar Award-Winnining Artist
Ordained Minister
Linda Goler Blount, MPH
President
Black Women's Health Imperative, Atlanta, GA
Rwenshaun Miller
Licensed Psychotherapist
Founder & Executive Director, Eustress, Inc,
Dr. Ayo Marie Johnson
Executive Director
Mental Health America of Central Carolinas, Charlotte, NC
Victor Armstrong, MSW
Vice President for Health Equity and Engagement
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
And more!
Visit HC2030
to register for only $25 per person, and for more information.
