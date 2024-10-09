Madhuri Dixit Attends ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 3’ Trailer Launch In Spirit

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming Diwali release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' released on Wednesday, and it has upped the expectation of a solid face-off between the and the multi-starrer 'Singham Again' on the box-office. The film saw its trailer launch in Jaipur.

While the team of the film was present at the event in the Pink City, Madhuri Dixit Nene, who makes her foray into the space of horror-comedy with the film, skipped the event. The actress skipped the event due to prior commitments.

The event was also organised on a short notice with the personnel from Delhi and Mumbai being flown in to Jaipur on Wednesday, and back to their respective cities the same day. However, the actress recorded, and shared a special video message, and said that prior commitments didn't allow her to attend the event.

Earlier, Madhuri has worked in the space of thrillers with '100 Days', and 'Anjaam', the latter added a lot of value to Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan's image of a villain and anti-hero before he found clutter-breaking success on romantic films and emerged as the“King of Romance”.

In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', Madhuri joins forces with another stunning performer Vidya Balan and brings the double trouble of the fabled ghost of Manjulika back on the silver screen. The film, directed by Anees Bazmee, features both Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit as Manjulika.

While, the film promises a solid entertaining outing in theatres considering horror-comedy genre is working at the box-office as of now, case in point being the Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Stree 2', it will be interesting to see how it fares with new entrants like Madhuri and Triptii Dimri in the franchise.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' marks the new chapter in the horror-comedy franchise 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' which originally starred Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The film is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Manichitrathazhu' directed by Fazil, the father of Malayalam superstar Fahadh Fazil. Kartik took the baton from Akshay Kumar in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', and essayed the role of Rooh Baba.

Produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' is set to release during Diwali.