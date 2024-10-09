The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort Partners With World Record Freediver Christian Redl

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

Christian Redl

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort , located in the heart of Baa Atoll, the Maldives' first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, has announced a partnership with freediving adventurer Christian Redl, the legendary twelve-time world record holder collaboration aims to bolster ocean conservation efforts by working with the local community at Maalhos Island, and fostering a deeper connection between guests and the marine world.

Christian Redl, celebrated for his exceptional achievements in freediving, has spent over three decades pushing the limits of human endurance in some of the world's most extreme environments, including under ice and caves. His impressive track record includes twelve world records, with his latest triumph being the record for the longest 24-hour underwater cycling, officially recognized by the German Record Institute (RID).

As the founder of the non-profit organization 7Oceans, Redl has been a leading advocate for addressing critical ocean issues, such as coral bleaching, overfishing, ghost nets, deep sea exploration, shipwrecks, shark finning, and plastic waste pollution. In line with Redl's commitment to ocean conservation, this collaboration extends beyond the resort to Maalhos Island, a neighbouring community known for its impressive underwater biodiversity. He will lead a plastic pollution awareness session for Maalhos residents and students and provide psychological dive training in partnership with the Maldives Freediving Association. This initiative aims to strengthen local ocean connections and conservation efforts while enabling Maldivian freedivers to explore the mesmerizing underwater beauty of Baa Atoll's captivating underwater beauty.

“We are immensely proud to partner with Christian Redl” said Vijay Kumar, General Manager of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort.“This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing our guests with unique, meaningful experiences that leave a lasting impression. We are honoured to contribute to the ocean conservation and offer our guests with the opportunity to learn from one of the most inspiring freedivers in the world."

”Christian Redl commented,“Freediving is more than just a sport; it's about forging a deep connection with the ocean and sharing that bond with others. I'm excited to partner with The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort and look forward to raising awareness about ocean conservation in the beautiful Baa Atoll.”

Renowned for its diverse marine biodiversity and breathtaking coral reefs, the Baa Atoll Biosphere Reserve ensures guests an enchanting snorkelling experience filled with vibrant reef fish, including Batfish, Fusiliers, and Anemone Fish. Dolphins can be regularly spotted from the island, and the resort organizes sunset dolphin cruise excursions, allowing guests to witness these playful creatures up close.

The Maldives boasts the largest population of studied Manta Rays globally, with over 4,900 individuals identified, including the endangered Oceanic Manta Ray. The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, is located close to the sanctuary of Hanifaru Bay, and offers a unique opportunity for visitors to snorkel alongside these gentle giants.

For those seeking a deeper understanding of underwater life, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort hosts a weekly Marine Biology presentation and a captivating coral propagation experience. Guests have the opportunity to learn from the resort's passionate resident Marine Biologist, who shares insights into the rich marine ecosystem surrounding the resort and readily answers questions.

The adventure extends beyond marine exploration, as the resort caters to thrill-seekers and water enthusiasts with a range of exhilarating watersports and breathtaking excursions. From heart-pounding Jet Ski rides awakening the senses to enchanting encounters with turtles during snorkelling expeditions, and the timeless tradition of sunset fishing, every moment on this idyllic island promises to be etched into guests' memories forever.

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and recently completed a major new solar project, which will save energy and minimise environmental impact.

The resort is blessed with a year-round tropical climate, and to utilise this, they created the solar panel project, which will lead to the property reducing its usage of diesel by 135,000 litres annually, representing a decrease of 361,800 kg in carbon emissions, equivalent to 16,400 planted trees.

Discretely nestled in the heart of the island the 650 new solar panels produce approximately six hours of energy daily, and the resort will save over £100,000 by switching to this renewable energy source.

For food waste management they have a food compost machine, and this by-product is used within the resort's gardens. Their innovative bottle crusher repurposes broken bottles and glasses and turns these into umbrella bases for the villas.

General Manager at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, Vijay Kumar, commented:“As an island resort, sustainability is key, and we are committed to creating solutions to minimise the impact we have on this beautiful eco-system. The new panels will serve to harness the sunshine we are blessed with in the Maldives and reduce our reliance on energy sources such as diesel.”

Travellers can visit westin-maldives for further information on the five-star resort, and bookings can be made at ....

Thomas Wright

Ballantines PR

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.